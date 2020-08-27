discussion
Garry Tan
HunterManaging Partner, Initialized Capital
Organizations are making critical decisions to reopen their offices. Something we can't get wrong. Bird Level solves the foundational problems of reopening your office, safely using contactless capacity control and targeted contact tracing. Within 30 seconds, teams can sign up, create spaces to track, and digitally manage capacity and usage in every area of your office. It’s clean, straightforward tech that solves messy, complicated problems
We're so excited to share this with the PH community! This has been months of long nights and early mornings working side-by-side with organizations to build something that actually helps keep their teams safe. It was important to us that this be explicitly valuable to their efforts to SAFELY bring employees back into the office and I'm so proud of what we've built. We'd love your feedback! One location up to 25 users is always free and the sign-up flow is completely self-serve. Thank you so much for welcoming our project to the community. We're stoked to be here.
