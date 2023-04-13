Products
Home
→
Product
→
Bird Hunter
Bird Hunter
Miss the Doge? Change Twitter logo to the adorable Shiba Inu
Visit
Upvote 6
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Nostalgic of the Twitter doge logo? Look no further! Bird Hunter will take you on a trip down memory lane by easily and seamlessly replacing the Twitter bird logo with the iconic Doge.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Funny
,
User Experience
+1 by
Bird Hunter
MapsGPT
Ad
Generate interactive maps from mad-lib prompts
About this launch
Bird Hunter
Miss the Doge? Change Twitter logo to the adorable Shiba Inu
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
Bird Hunter by
Bird Hunter
was hunted by
Hugo Hamel
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Funny
,
User Experience
. Made by
Hugo Hamel
. Featured on April 14th, 2023.
Bird Hunter
is not rated yet. This is Bird Hunter's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
#51
Week rank
#268
