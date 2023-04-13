Products
Bird Hunter

Miss the Doge? Change Twitter logo to the adorable Shiba Inu

Free
Embed
Nostalgic of the Twitter doge logo? Look no further! Bird Hunter will take you on a trip down memory lane by easily and seamlessly replacing the Twitter bird logo with the iconic Doge.
Launched in Chrome Extensions, Funny, User Experience +1 by
About this launch
0
reviews
5
followers
Bird Hunter by
was hunted by
Hugo Hamel
in Chrome Extensions, Funny, User Experience. Made by
Hugo Hamel
. Featured on April 14th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Bird Hunter's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
#51
Week rank
#268