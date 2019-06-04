With a cushioned seat for two, Bird Cruiser offers a new way to explore your city together. The 20-inch wheels and full suspension make for a ridiculously fun—and comfortable—ride.
Bird is launching an electric moped this summerScooter-sharing company Bird is adding an electric moped to fleets in "select markets" this summer. Called the " Cruiser," it's the first seated vehicle Bird has offered. The Cruiser can be used like a bike, with the electric motor offering assistance to make pedaling easier.
The Verge
Bird is launching a two-seater electric vehicle to become more than a kick scooter startupBird won't stop deploying new mobility vehicles and services. Bird has just unveiled the Bird Cruiser, an electric vehicle that is essentially a blend between a bicycle and a moped. The Bird Cruiser can seat up to two people and, depending on the market, the Cruiser will either be pedal-assis...
TechCrunch
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
This looks so cool, I love mopeds and . its great to see a resurgence in them. Hope this will ship to Europe
