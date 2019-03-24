With Bird you can send custom postcards to a friend as simple as updating your social media status.
DaveMaker@lookmomnocode · Working on Bird.cards
Hola Product Hunt! 🙀 🖼Story (problem) I'm Dave the developer of Bird. I created Bird because of my aunt (Truus she's 86) She has never been online and doesn't own a smartphone or computer 😲. When I moved to a different country I couldn't come by every week, like I normally did. So I started to send her pictures/updates via postcards. But all apps I tried weren't as easy as updating friends and family that do live on the internet. 🚧Solution I build an app (without code on @bubble_group) that allows you: 1. Upload a photo from any device 2. Add an address & message (max 240 characters) 3. Send the postcard 👀Plans The plan for Bird is to make it so complete as possible but keep the UX as simple as possible. Currently, I'm building an iOS & Android app so Bird is even easier to use on mobile devices. - Edit the photo you upload - Multiple photos on a grid - Mobile Apps - More options for sizes - Pre-designed cards ✨Authentic Use Bird to send postcards, as easy as you update your social media status. Update your friends and family, be authentic. ☕️Like paying for a latte Send a custom postcard for the price of a latte. (€2,79) ⛵️Shipping Bird ships your postcard wherever you like. Enjoy free worldwide shipping. 🍃Environment For every ten postcards, we send. We plant a new tree. 🌴 🍆Size The postcards are 4x6" (10x15cm) Let me know if you would like to have more options. 💰Launch Discount First 50 postcards send with the discount code 'ph50' get a 2.00 Discount 🎉 Let me know if you have any questions 👏
Marvin Borisch@marvinpoo · HCI/UX & Data Scientist for PropTechs
We had a similar and more advanced service for that, it failed hard. No matter how much better you are, you can't compete with the prices of the Deutsche Post/DHL.
Marvin Borisch@marvinpoo · HCI/UX & Data Scientist for PropTechs
I wish you a lot of success, guys!
DaveMaker@lookmomnocode · Working on Bird.cards
Thanks @marvinpoo why did your service fail, pure based on price?
Marvin Borisch@marvinpoo · HCI/UX & Data Scientist for PropTechs
@lookmomnocode They outworked us in marketing and prices. Even though we had the better reviews, on a long term basis we couldn't keep up with such a huge player, even though we had everything you needed: Sign with your finger, emojis & stickers (optional), filters (optional), high quality printing (better than Deutsche Post), but they had surely far better prices and better marketing. Unless you plan on becoming a niche product, you might have it hard in the EU market.
DaveMaker@lookmomnocode · Working on Bird.cards
@marvinpoo Hmm interesting. Hard to compete with that yes! Thanks for the headsup :)
