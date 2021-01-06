Bird Buddy
A smart bird feeder that notifies you of feathered visitors
Tadej Štrok
Nice. This is clever! Reminds me of that japanese kitty collector app.
@cerpintaxt I'm a huge fan of Neko Atsume 😻😻😻
Wow this is exactly what I was looking for.
Hi makers and hunters! First of all Kevin William David, thank you so much for the hunt! We’re a young international team split between Slovenia, Michigan and England. Professional backgrounds of our team members include projects like Google Chromecast, My Talking Tom, Chipolo, etc. We launched Bird Buddy on Kickstarter in November and have been completely overwhelmed by all the love and support ever since. People who feed birds are the best people! <3 Just a few words about our mission: we are not stopping with the smart bird feeder. We’re here to gamify your backyard! A lot of startups are working on smart home solutions, but we figured somebody should explore the concept of a “fun home” instead :) Birds are a pretty obvious place to start. They represent the only wildlife most people still encounter everyday. Also, we freaking love birds! Happy to answer any questions! Žiga
@ziga_vrtacic congrats on the launch!
@ziga_vrtacic saw the Kickstarter campaign & glad to see you on PH as well! Keep up with the stellar work! 🙌
My kids will love this. We have been feeding birds for years now and always regretted missing out on them. So stoked!
This will be perfect for our hotel garden! We already have a weather camera on top of our building, giving cyclists and hikers important real time information. Would be awsome when hotel guests could observe the local birds using Bird Buddy!