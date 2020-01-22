  1. Home
Birch

Organized photo notes - Notes, for visual individuals

If you take a lot of “reference” pics of things as reminders for later, Birch can make that part of your life a bit simpler! Just snap a photo, add hashtags, and that's it! Create photo notes in seconds and find them lighting fast when you need them later.
Maker
Hey folks, Danny McCarthy here. Incredibly proud and excited to announce the launch of Reclipse Studios and our first app, Birch! We've got some great new features already in the works for Birch, plus a lineup of other consumer productivity type apps we'll be publishing this year, to help make some of the other tedious things in our day-to-day lives a bit easier! Let me know if you have any questions, and would love any and all feedback... definitely the good, but especially the criticism! That's the only way this stuff gets good!
@sirdanielmac nice and slick design! will definitely give it a try. The only question that came to my mind: how is it different from folders in gallery? Thank you Danny for this product!
