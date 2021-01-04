Birabo
An effortless real-time collaboration tool for teams
discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Aleksandra Sztemberg
MakerCo- Founder @ Stormly
Hey PH! 👋🏻 We’ve built Birabo because as a team, we were struggling with switching between e-mail, Dropbox, and Google Docs, and often the project content went missing. With Birabo, you can: - Keep Files, Notes, and Links together - Collaborate in Real- Time - Share files and notes quickly, simply, and safely - Stay organized by using tags, colors and assigning members Check out the first and completely free version! We’re excited to hear your feedback and comments! 🔥🔥🔥
Share
Brilliant! Congrats on the launch :)