Birabo

An effortless real-time collaboration tool for teams

Productivity
#3 Product of the DayToday
With Birabo, you will never lose your project files, notes, folders and links again. Share them with your team in one workspace, in real-time.
discussion
Aleksandra Sztemberg
Maker
Co- Founder @ Stormly
Hey PH! 👋🏻 We’ve built Birabo because as a team, we were struggling with switching between e-mail, Dropbox, and Google Docs, and often the project content went missing. With Birabo, you can: - Keep Files, Notes, and Links together - Collaborate in Real- Time - Share files and notes quickly, simply, and safely - Stay organized by using tags, colors and assigning members Check out the first and completely free version! We’re excited to hear your feedback and comments! 🔥🔥🔥
Jaisal Rathee
150+ growth strategies (Growmysaas.co) 🚀
Brilliant! Congrats on the launch :)
Aleksandra Sztemberg
Maker
Co- Founder @ Stormly
@jaisalr Thanks! 🔥🔥🔥
