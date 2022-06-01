Products
Home
→
Product
→
Bionify
Ranked #11 for today
Bionify
Read any kind of public website faster with Bionify
Visit
Upvote 6
Free
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Bionify converts any public website into Bionified format, which changes texts so that the most concise parts of words are highlighted. This leads the eye over the text and helps increase reading speed.
Bionify is 100% free and open source!
Launched in
Browser Extensions
,
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
+1 by
Bionify
About this launch
Bionify by
Bionify
was hunted by
Vincent Wu
in
Browser Extensions
,
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
. Made by
Vincent Wu
. Featured on June 2nd, 2022.
Bionify
is not rated yet. This is Bionify's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
0
Daily rank
#11
Weekly rank
#40
