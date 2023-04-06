Products
Biocode
Biocode
Carbon footprint calculator that makes sense
Biocode is an easy carbon footprint calculator for food brands, producers and farmers. Tackle the reporting chaos and clearly communicate your environmental values to customers!
Launched in
Marketing
,
Climate Tech
,
Food & Drink
by
Biocode
About this launch
Biocode
Carbon footprint calculator that makes sense
Biocode by
Biocode
was hunted by
Emma Valli
in
Marketing
,
Climate Tech
,
Food & Drink
. Made by
Emma Valli
and
Ernesto Hartikainen
. Featured on April 7th, 2023.
Biocode
is not rated yet. This is Biocode's first launch.
