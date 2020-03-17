Bingeworthy App

Discussion
Jordan Blanchard
Maker
A wife’s dream, a husband (Me) supporting her to make it come true. That is pretty much our story. Mary Blanchard is an obsessive TV watcher, to say the least, and always has PLENTY to say after binge-watching a new show. But she didn’t feel like Facebook/Twitter/Instagram were the best places to share those opinions, or ask for show recommendations, so she and her husband Jordan made Bingeworthy. Our app is a place where you can unashamedly seek TV show recommendations, tag people in comments to tell them about shows you think they’d like, add shows to your watchlist to avoid the ever-present “show hole,”, plus much more. We hope this app solves a lot of problems for you -- We know it will for Mary. Some real talk for a second, though -- We’re total noobs on the app scene, and are just flying by the seat of our pants. But we are super passionate about this product. We’ve invested a ton of time and money in it, and can’t wait to get your hands and eyes on it. We will definitely continue to develop it in the hopes of making it one of the best apps on the market. Please don’t hesitate to contact us with any questions about our story, our app, or anything else. TV lovers unite!
