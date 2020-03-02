Binary Search
Master coding and algorithms together.
#5 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Lawrence Wu
Maker
Hey everyone! I’ve found that learning algorithms is more engaging when solving them with other people. So, I’ve built a site to help people learn algorithms and data structures together! I’ve worked on it with a friend for a few months and would love your feedback. On binarysearch.io, you can create or join a room with others and work on the same coding problem together. You can choose to compete to finish the problem first, or solve them together and help each other out. We support 7 languages including Python, Java, C++, and JavaScript! Working with friends (or strangers!) makes for a much more engaging atmosphere, and we’ve actually built a small community of coders who love to help each other out! Check it out at https://binarysearch.io/ — I’ll be hanging out in some of the rooms. Let me know if you have any feedback or run into any issues. Hope to see you around!
UpvoteShare