Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Billy (birthday bot for Slack)
Billy (birthday bot for Slack)
Never forget a teammate's birthday again
Visit
Upvote 5
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
🎉 Automates birthday and work anniversary celebrations in Slack. 🎉 Join thousands of companies who brought fun into their workplace. Install now for free (in less than 30s ⚡️)
Launched in
Slack
Productivity
Human Resources
by
Billy (birthday bot for Slack)
Microsoft Clarity
Ad
Heatmaps, session recordings, insights - free forever
About this launch
Billy (birthday bot for Slack)
Never forget a teammate's birthday again
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
Billy (birthday bot for Slack) by
Billy (birthday bot for Slack)
was hunted by
Fabien Pinel
in
Slack
,
Productivity
,
Human Resources
. Made by
Fabien Pinel
and
J.Y
. Featured on May 23rd, 2023.
Billy (birthday bot for Slack)
is not rated yet. This is Billy (birthday bot for Slack)'s first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
#51
Week rank
#95
Report