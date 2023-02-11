Products
BillSplit
Ranked #3 for today
BillSplit
Split bills with colleagues on Slack
Free
BillSplit is the easiest way to split & track bills between colleagues on Slack. You can split equally or unequally and track the amount you owe & you are owed in one place. Use it with your colleagues for your next tapri visit or an office party. 🎉
Launched in
Slack
,
Productivity
,
Personal Finance
by
BillSplit
About this launch
BillSplit
Split bills with colleagues on Slack
0
reviews
10
followers
BillSplit by
BillSplit
was hunted by
Md Shadab Alam
in
Slack
,
Productivity
,
Personal Finance
. Made by
Md Shadab Alam
,
Sai Bhaskar Devatha
and
Utsav Barnwal
. Featured on February 12th, 2023.
BillSplit
is not rated yet. This is BillSplit's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
3
Day rank
#3
Week rank
-
