Mark Howson
Hi Hunters 👋 and thanks to the prolific @chrismessina for the hunt! We've built Billsby to be the most powerful, customizable and easy to integrate subscription billing software, and since we started our beta in January, more than 500 companies have chosen us to simplify their revenue operations. We've been working on Billsby for almost two years and now we're out of beta and thrilled to be sharing our product with the community here. What makes Billsby different to other subscription billing platforms? 🤔 Well, for starters - there's no minimum monthly fee or setup fee to use Billsby, and we've worked really hard to not inhibit the growth of small companies as they're trying to get started and grow. Every Billsby plan includes unlimited products, plans, cycles, subscriptions, customers, teammates, payment gateways, countries, currencies and tax profiles 🤯. We've got global tax support as standard 🗺️, and integrations with Adyen, Authorize.net, Braintree, Checkout.com and Stripe 💵 - with more to come. We've also made Billsby really easy to use and integrate - you can start selling subscriptions with two lines of Javascript embedded into your website - with full account management too - including self-service cancellation and retention, full dunning tools and more . Billsby is also really developer friendly. If you can do it in Billsby, you can probably do it in our API. We also have feature tags 🏷️ which make it easy to handle access control and locked content scenarios, and real-time usage APIs 🧮 so you can sell plans with allowances and bill for them without handling all the data at your end. Finally, we try to be really open and easy to work with. We have friendly and fast support, documentation we don't hide behind a wall, a transparent, public roadmap and the ability to sign up without speaking to an account manager or booking an appointment. We want to be here for you to help your business grow. Putting our money where our mouth is, at the moment we're waiving our revenue share fee on the first $50,000 of transactions you put through Billsby 💰. This is a limited-time offer, but if you sign-up today, you'll lock in your $50k. Our support team also have some Billsby swag to give out 👕 to random new sign-ups today - reach out if you'd like to be considered. The team and I will be hanging out today to answer questions, listen to your feedback and ideas and even just talk subscription billing, MRR and revenue operations.
This looks awesome and it seems to have better rates than most of the other providers in the industry. I’ll definitely give this a try.
@joeyferraro Thanks Joey! We tried to make Billsby as affordable as we could.
Just got started on Billsby a week ago for my side project and it's been a good experience so far. When looking for subscription services I found others were either too complex or too simplistic. Billsby fits nicely in the middle - I was up and running very quickly (hours) but have been able to fiddle around and fine tune things successfully. Support has been friendly and efficient. And, let's face it, being able to transact $50k for exactly nothing makes it a very easy choice!
@garyhilson Thanks Gary! We're thrilled to have you on-board!
This looks really cool! What are the main difference between this and let’s say Stripe?
@mahmoudshilleh Thanks Mahmoud! So subscription billing services sit on top of payment gateways like Stripe. Stripe do have their own subscription billing service (Stripe Billing) but you've got to do a lot of stuff before you can do any stuff, things like: - Figuring out how to let customers update their account and change plans - Accounting for minimum terms - Handling dunning and failed payments properly - Calculating global taxes We do all of that stuff for you, so that you don't have to worry about actually building a billing system that sits on top of your payment gateway. This accelerates time-to-market, improves customer experience and in most cases means we pay for ourselves!
Super interesting. Do you guys charge a flat fee apart from the transaction fee?
@lucanassetti Not at all Luca. Just 0.8%. No flat fee, no minimum monthly charges. We believe that we should only make money when you do.