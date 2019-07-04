Log InSign up
Billisimo

Track your business expenses and reinvest better

With numerous services and subscription expenses dealt with over a business cycle, your expense chart tends to have a complicated outlook.  Billisimo helps by giving you clear insights into your expenses and helps recommend how to save money effectively.
    Ebrahim-Khalil Hassen
    Pros: 

    Excellent way to keep track of subscriptions.

    Cons: 

    None I can think of.

    I participated in the beta for this, and was impressed with Billisimo. I have tried other subscription management tools, but this one just looked and felt lighter and easier than the others. Maybe it is the design, maybe it is that it does just a few things really well - it just somehow seems to come together really nicely. And, it is geared towards not just managing subs, but providing data in future iterations.

    Ebrahim-Khalil Hassen has used this product for one month.
    Harry Dry
    Pros: 

    awesome design!

    Cons: 

    none

    what more is there to say!

    Harry Dry has used this product for one day.
Maker
Hi Guys, I'm Dante, Founder of Billisimo We started Billisimo to help get teams and companies manage their subscriptions and expenses a lot better. Yes, to grow your business, you have to spend money on recurring expenses but you don't have to spend what you don't need to. Businesses make profit but don’t see enough of it to put back into the business because of numerous expenses they may or may not need. Businesses need to stay in control of what they spend. That's where Billisimo comes in. Billisimo will help you to plan better, save better and reinvest better. How do we do this? Try out Billisimo and see for yourself. I hope you come to love it as much as i do.
Good idea, but: a) super-expensive for limited functionality; b) no multi currency support; c) no way to import additional columns from excel (like category or payment method) d) few bugs, items can't be saved.
Congrats on the launch! Looks great. 🙌
