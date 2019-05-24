Log InSign up
Billion Songs

Infinite song lyrics with deep learning

#1 Product of the DayToday
Billions Songs is a neural network trained on English articles, and fine-tuned on songs takes an attempt to write song lyrics. It can generate millions of texts. Some of them are repetitive or cheesy, but there are true gems too.
Kenny Zeng
 
Helpful
  Kenny Zeng
    Kenny Zengmrzeng.co
    Pros: 

    What's not to like? Robot writing lyrics.

    Cons: 

    none

    a better ui would be dope

    Kenny Zeng has used this product for one day.
