Billion Songs

Billions Songs is a neural network trained on English articles, and fine-tuned on songs takes an attempt to write song lyrics. It can generate millions of texts. Some of them are repetitive or cheesy, but there are true gems too.
What's not to like? Robot writing lyrics.
none
a better ui would be dope
