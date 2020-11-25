discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Danial Ranjha
Maker
🎈
As a bootstrapped company, I know what it's like to want to be frugal and keep my cloud costs low. I needed Biillgist for myself. I really think makers here will benefit from it too. I hope this is useful to you all. 📈 Please use this special coupon code to get a 66% off PH-ers discount 💰 🤑 66% off coupon code: PHBG0883 The coupon code can be entered in your subscription settings in Billgist (click on the profile icon in the top right corner). Thank you for looking. I hope you will give Billgist a try. Please reach out to me if you have any questions. 🙏
Integration of multiple AWS accounts and email alerts based on AWS costs of all accounts are a couple of features that made me love this product. This will definitely help developers and team managers, especially with multiple AWS accounts to efficiently manage their services' costs and keep the costs low.