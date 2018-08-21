Biking.city 🚲is a comparison website for bike sharing services in cities around the world. It helps you find out which bike sharing services are active in which cities and make your best choice.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Gijs HeerkensMaker@gijsheerkens · Internet entrepreneur
👋 Hello hunters! I would like to share my side project Biking.city with you. It’s a comparison website for bike sharing services in cities around the world 🚲. 💬 The story I work online while traveling around. I like to discover cities by bicycle (I’m Dutch 😉), but I couldn't find a good source that gives a quick overview of bike sharing services available in a given city. So I made it myself. 🤝 I’m crowdsourcing The main reason for me to start this website was that the data wasn't available anyway. I tried to start with a minimal set of data to launch this website though. Since locals know best what's going on in their city, I'm crowdsourcing the data on this website. So please help completing the data by adding cities, brands or changes. 📝 Review brands I would like to ask you to leave a review for the brands you used previously. So others can make a proper decision on which service to choose. Thanks and let me know what you think 👍🏻
Upvote Share·