Home
→
BIGTECH Fellowship
We'll pay you $50k to quit your job & build a company
🏷 Free
Fintech
+ 1
There are a ton of future founders currently stuck in big tech companies. Party Round & MainStreet are fixing that with BIGTECH Fellowship, offering big tech company employees $50k to quit their job and build a startup.
Featured
19m ago