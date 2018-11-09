Big Apple Buddy is a personalized shopping service that helps international consumers buy from U.S. stores that do not ship internationally. Our unique platform provides tech enthusiasts and fashionistas with the opportunity to buy anything they desire from the U.S., regardless of where they are in the world.
Phillis ChanMaker@phillischan · Founder & CEO, Big Apple Buddy
Hi Product Hunt! I’m Phillis Chan, the Co-Founder & CEO of Big Apple Buddy, and I’m thrilled to be sharing my company with you today. A special thanks to @chrismessina for the hunt 😄 Big Apple Buddy is a shopping concierge that helps international consumers buy from U.S. stores that do not ship internationally or accept foreign credit cards. The idea for Big Apple Buddy emerged from my experience growing up in Melbourne, Australia. In Australia, and many other parts of the world, consumers often have to wait months or years for products and brands to arrive locally. Sometimes, the products and brands never arrive at all. International consumers can try their luck at buying direct from the U.S, but many stores do not offer international shipping or accept foreign credit cards. Moving to New York, where people are blessed with convenience and accessibility, gave me an even greater appreciation of this issue faced by millions globally. I wanted to create Big Apple Buddy to bridge the gap in cross-border shopping and to give people an opportunity to access the latest tech, fashion, beauty and outdoor products from the U.S., regardless of where they are in the world. Shopping should be without borders 😃 So how exactly does Big Apple Buddy work? 1. Request a free quote or order directly from our Shop page 2. We buy your product from the U.S. and ship it to your international address 3. Receive your product in as little as 2 business days. It’s really that easy! The goal of our service is to provide a unique and personalized shopping experience that helps people around the world buy anything they want from the U.S., quickly, reliably and hassle-free. We would love to hear your thoughts and feedback! I hope you find BAB useful :) Cheers Phillis
