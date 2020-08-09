Bifrost Data Search
Agrim Singh
Works as advertised. Finding data is always super painful but this looks like a great step in the right direction.
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! Really excited to share a project that my team and I have been working on for the past couple months. Bifrost Data Search is an initiative to aggregate, analyse and deliver the world's image datasets straight into the hands of developers. Users can search from almost 2000 data listings paired with rich information and in-depth analyses. Our mission at Bifrost has always been to make AI development as easy and accessible as possible. It was clear that helping developers find the datasets they needed is something we could help with right now! The best part? It's 100% free. All the datasets we've listed are pulled from open sources, and we'd never charge for the incredible work put in by researchers and engineers around the world. I'm incredibly proud of what the team have managed to put together - we really hope you like it! -------------------------- This project is still in active development - you'll see more datasets and features in the coming months! Next steps: 👩🔬 Getting every single dataset in our database fully analysed 🔍 Improved search 📤 Ability to upload and share your own datasets 🔮 Letting you generate your own synthetic datasets! That's all from me - get out there and make something cool with these datasets!
looks interesting :)
