Bidscale Connect
Bidscale Connect
Unlock insights. Join conversations. Accelerate contracts.
An AI-powered market intelligence platform to power Federal contracting. Bidscale Connect is tailor-made to accelerate the contracting process for Government buyers and Industry vendors.
Launched in
Analytics
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
by
Bidscale Connect
About this launch
Bidscale Connect
Unlock Insights. Join Conversations. Accelerate Contracts.
Bidscale Connect by
Bidscale Connect
was hunted by
Sarah Scolnick
in
Analytics
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Featured on January 10th, 2023.
Bidscale Connect
is not rated yet. This is Bidscale Connect's first launch.
