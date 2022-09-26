Products
Bidi Charge
Ranked #3 for today
Bidi Charge
Crowdinvest in charging points that users need
A crowdinvesting platform that allows you to get charging points near you. Just tell us where you want them and we will do the rest. Fill up the form now and join our mission to accelerate the transition to EVs.
Launched in
Cars
,
Climate Tech
,
Electric Cars
by
Bidi Charge
About this launch
Bidi Charge
Crowdinvest in charging points close to you
2
reviews
112
followers
Follow for updates
Bidi Charge by
Bidi Charge
was hunted by
Carlos Guerrero
in
Cars
,
Climate Tech
,
Electric Cars
. Made by
Carlos Guerrero
and
Mayank Kumar
. Featured on September 27th, 2022.
Bidi Charge
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is Bidi Charge's first launch.
Upvotes
110
Comments
13
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#14
