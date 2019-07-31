Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Alan Bi
Hey makers! I'm an incoming college student and am excited to be launching my second product today! Bidbar is a Mac app that allows you to save Terminal commands in the menu bar and run/copy them with keyboard shortcuts. I've always found it tedious to type out/memorize long and difficult Terminal commands. As a result, I created Bidbar, which allows you to save and run them with a click of a button! Please let me know any feedback or suggestions you have. Also, if you enjoy using Bidbar, the first few dozen to purchase a license key with the code PRODUCTHUNT will get 20% off! 🙂
UpvoteShare