Bidbar

Save and run Terminal commands from the Mac menu bar

Features:
• Save and edit unlimited commands in the menu bar
• Run and copy commands using keyboard shortcuts
• Get notifications when commands finish running
• View the output of commands in a clean, minimal window
Alan Bi
Maker
Hey makers! I'm an incoming college student and am excited to be launching my second product today! Bidbar is a Mac app that allows you to save Terminal commands in the menu bar and run/copy them with keyboard shortcuts. I've always found it tedious to type out/memorize long and difficult Terminal commands. As a result, I created Bidbar, which allows you to save and run them with a click of a button! Please let me know any feedback or suggestions you have. Also, if you enjoy using Bidbar, the first few dozen to purchase a license key with the code PRODUCTHUNT will get 20% off! 🙂
