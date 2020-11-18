  1. Home
Biblo is a book exchange marketplace where readers can trade their books for books they want to read. It's as easy as swiping left or right.
Luis Galvan
Maker
Hey Product Hunters! I made this app called Biblo. Here's the problem I solved for myself and hopefully for others: 🤔 Problem: After going down the rabbit hole of personal development a few years back, I found myself picking up hundreds of self-help/business books in hopes of becoming a better version of myself. One book after the other my bookshelf became overwhelmed. I wanted to read more, but I couldn't fit another book. 🛠 Solution: I started to notice that books I've already read just sat on my shelves collecting dust for months. I could donate them to a local thrift store, but what if I could exchange them for books that I wanted to read. That's when the idea for Biblo came to mind. I knew I most likely won't ever read them again so why not trade my book with another reader for a book that I want to read. This way, I won't exceed my book limit and I could continue to read topics I'm interested in. A classic win-win situation 😄. 🎉Why Use Biblo: - It's simple to get started. Just swipe left or right on available books 👍🏼 - Never buy another book again. Books can cost up to $25 which can add up to large amounts overtime. By using Biblo, the cost of acquiring a new book is about ~$4 (the cost to ship your book). That means that for every new book you could have bought at your local book store, you can trade 6+ books on Biblo 📚 - Save money on books 💰 - Save the trees 🌳
