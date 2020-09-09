discussion
Arman
Maker
Hi all, Very excited to share Bible Journal on PH! Bible Journal is started from a feature request on Goodnight Journal and finally here to serve people looking to write bible journals online. Looking forward to get your feedback or suggestions 😊
I've just tested Bible Journal from receiving early access as an old Goodnight Journal member and just wanted to write a quick little review for Bible Journal. Though I am not religious, my first impression is that the design is similar to Goodnight Journal, well designed, easy-to-use, and responsive. The production of the application was well-thought-out and a lot of time was put into building Bible Journal. While I won't be using Bible Journal and will continue using Goodnight Journal, those who are religious should definitely use it or at least check it out. Thank you so much for making Goodnight Journal, I love going back to my journal and reviewing the things that I jotted down; without this, I would have not remembered the good and bad times in detail! And of course, sharing my stories with others!
@actoralan Thank you for the comment and glad to hear that you are going to write journals again! Hope to see you soon in the community :)
