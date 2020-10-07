discussion
Hello, Product Hunt! I’m Ahmad, the founder of Bibcitation ✌️ Even though I finished school a while ago, I still remember that crippling feeling of dread that I got whenever I was nearing the end of my essay... creating bibliographies was my worst nightmare and once I graduated, I happily forgot all about it. When looking for a new project to work on, I quickly realized that most of the citation tools that existed were either completely outdated or had interfaces optimized for ad views, not for usability. They went so far into this that they became almost impossible to use — so it's no surprise that I never used them. In my free time, I started working on my own citation tool that would be intuitive, reliable and optimized for usability, both by not being designed around ads and by taking advantage of the latest advances in web app technology. Even though I no longer have to cite anything myself, the pandemic got me thinking about the importance of citations once again. After conspiracy theories and fake news flooded the media, I stopped trusting anything that I read on the internet — whenever there was a new vaccine announced or another trial volunteer dead, I kept wondering where the journalists got this information and how reliable their sources were. This is why I'm hoping that Bibcitation will become a useful tool not only for students and researchers but also for journalists and people like me who want to know how the media outlets source their information. Even though my team and I are still developing new features (such as automatic citations for films or sharing your bibliographies with others), we wanted to release Bibcitation early to help fight misinformation and help current college students struggling with citations. A few months ago, I even quit my job to work on Bibcitation full-time so I'm excited to present what we’ve done so far! Whether you're a current college student or graduated a long time ago, I would love to hear about your experiences with creating citations! Do you think such a tool would've helped you when you were in school? Are there any features that could make Bibcitation even more useful for students, researchers or the general public? Or maybe you also think that it would be great if all the news articles clearly indicated their sources? Let me know! 😊
To celebrate our Product Hunt launch, we'll be giving away 10 Echo Dots to our new users! Here's how it'll work: 🤘 You create a Bibcitation account 👌 We choose 10 lucky winners with a random number generator ✌️ You get a brand new Echo Dot in the mail a few days later! P.S. What if Bibcitation had a voice control feature so Alexa could create citations for you? Just say the name of the article and boom, the citation is already added to your bibliography!
Hey! I'm Esteban, a developer at Bibcitation:) I've worked on adding automatic in-text citations, improving UX, and I'm currently implementing a PDF detection system. I've had a blast developing this app so far, and it's really exciting to see more users benefiting from its next-gen features!
Hello, the PH community! 👋 I’m Jacob and I’m a part of Bibcitation's engineering team. I like to fix bugs (when not introducing them myself 😊) and try to make sure that we find all the correct information automatically, because I—like you, most likely—do not enjoy filling in citation info manually. I think Bibcitation is pretty great, and I'd love to hear your ideas on how we can make it even better!
Hey guys, my name is Jacek and I recently joined the amazing dev team here at Bibcitation. I have been mostly helping with architectural decisions as well as making the deployment pipeline work smoothly. I really like Bibcitation and look forward to seeing its community grow!
