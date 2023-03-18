Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
BG Remover
Ranked #11 for today
BG Remover
AI powered offline background remover
Visit
Upvote 13
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Our Offline AI-powered Background Remover Desktop App effortlessly removes backgrounds from any image or photo. It utilizes the latest machine learning algorithms to provide accurate results within seconds.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
GitHub
+1 by
BG Remover
monday.com for productivity
Ad
Turn your team into a productivity powerhouse
About this launch
BG Remover
AI powered Offline Background Remover!
1
review
12
followers
Follow for updates
BG Remover by
BG Remover
was hunted by
Sharif
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
GitHub
. Made by
Sharif
. Featured on March 19th, 2023.
BG Remover
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is BG Remover 's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
3
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#312
Report