BG App

Erase image background & edit in one tap on iOS.

#4 Product of the DayToday
BG is an image editing iOS app which understands your images. It starts with a few simple tasks, such as automatically erasing background, changing object color, replacing car plate.
alban
albanHunterHiring@albn · CEO, Sketchfab
I was super happy to see some folks from the Stupeflix mafia work on a new product. And this product, BG, is super cool. Works pretty well, intuitive to use. I've been using it either for arty posts from photos, or to anonymize photos of my kids.
