Most startups fail – even those with good products.
Success requires more than a product – it requires a strong plan for getting that product to market. Beyond Product is brings together the wisdom of more than 50 startup veterans to provide a roadmap for entrepreneurs and founders to turn their great ideas into successful businesses.
jill soleyMaker@jill_soley · Author, VP Product @Cloverpop
Hi Product hunters, I've been doing product management and marketing for a long time, at startups and big companies. I wrote this book because I saw a lot of the same mistakes made repeatedly by startups. There is no way to know absolutely everything when you start a business. This tries to be a no-nonsense "here's what you need to think about and do at each stage of your business" kind of book, to fill in those marketing gaps for non-marketing founders. It pulls together the highlights from interviews with more than 50 startup leaders - not just the big names, but the doers who are deep in their areas. Please read it and leave a review. Let me, and other readers, know what you think.
Alan Berkson@berkson0 · Really old digital native. TEDx speaker.
I've had multiple startups in my life and this is the book I *wish* I had back then. As an entrepreneur you have a great idea but that's only half the battle. This is great, actionable advice for startups, SMB's, and product managers at larger organizations.
