Betty Bot fighting Covid-19

Hey there! 👋 Camille and Nicolas here, co-founders @ Joonbot and creators of Betty Bot. My co-founder and I live in France, and it has been a while now, we are in lockdown. With our friends and family, we started to share a lot of info, games, ideas and tips for spending that time nicely. We are now a lot in lockdown, we wanted to share all this to help people during this crisis. So, we created Betty Bot, a Covid-19 chatbot that can: - give you the latest news, - answer to your questions, - help you cope with your anxiety, - give you many ideas to be in a good mood and good shape If you have some feedback or ideas on what we should add or do differently, we'd love to hear your thoughts!😃
@sandochee Thks Sandoche! It's website only as we used our own product (Joonbot is a no-code bot builder for websites) to do it.
