Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Betterverse
Betterverse
A virtual world making a real difference
Visit
Upvote 2
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
We’re building a B2B and B2C platform where you can donate to any cause you care about and receive a unique 3D NFT that represents and visualizes the real-world impact of your donation.
Launched in
Crypto
,
Tech
,
Blockchain
by
Betterverse
Simplified
Ad
Free all-in-one app for Design, Video, Social Media & Copy
Learn more
About this launch
Betterverse
A virtual world making a real difference
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Betterverse by
Betterverse
was hunted by
Finn Judell
in
Crypto
,
Tech
,
Blockchain
. Made by
Finn Judell
. Featured on October 13th, 2022.
Betterverse
is not rated yet. This is Betterverse's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
0
Day rank
#34
Week rank
#172
Report