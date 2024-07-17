Launches
BetterTerminal
BetterTerminal
Work smarter with a custom Mac terminal
Tired of the same old terminal? BetterTerminal is a simple and visual tool that lets you set up your terminal the way you like it. Customize prompt, theme and command aliases and improve your productivity!
Launched in
Mac
Productivity
Developer Tools
by
BetterTerminal
About this launch
BetterTerminal
Work smarter with a custom Mac terminal
BetterTerminal by
BetterTerminal
was hunted by
Philipp Kundratitz
in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Philipp Kundratitz
. Featured on July 22nd, 2024.
BetterTerminal
is not rated yet. This is BetterTerminal's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
