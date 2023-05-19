Products
Home
→
Product
→
BetterLegal Assistant
BetterLegal Assistant
Instantly understand complicated legal jargon
🎭 Unmask legalese with BetterLegal Assistant.
🔤 This AI-powered extension translates tricky legal jargon into clear, plain English.
💰 Save a fortune in attorney fees with AI analysis.
💪 Take command of the legal world, right from your browser.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Legal
Artificial Intelligence
by
BetterLegal Assistant
About this launch
BetterLegal Assistant
Instantly understand complicated legal jargon
BetterLegal Assistant by
BetterLegal Assistant
was hunted by
Sharath Kuruganty
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Legal
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Chad Sakonchick
. Featured on May 23rd, 2023.
BetterLegal Assistant
is not rated yet. This is BetterLegal Assistant's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
