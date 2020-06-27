Betterlance CRM

Discussion
Leyland Jacob Elia
Maker
We built a very simple CRM to help freelancers stay top of mind with their clients. The last thing you want to do as a freelancer is let your pipeline go cold. But, you're busy. We know the feeling. You wear a ton of hats. Managing current projects, executing work, sending proposals, invoicing, accounting, etc. So sometimes following up with your contacts slips through the cracks. We wanted to make it super simple to: 1. Add your contacts (you can do this in 30 seconds using a CSV import) 2. Set how often you want to follow up 3. Get reminders and send a quick email Simple as that. One of the best sources of more freelance income is your existing clients and network. You just have to stay in contact.
