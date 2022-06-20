Products
Ranked #15 for today
betterform
Simply great forms
Free
Forms simply for everyone - betterform is simple and intuitive forms that just work anywhere. With a small footprint of only 1.2KB zipped, betterform will work and scale with even the most performance-minded websites. Better yet, you own your data.
Launched in
Web App
,
User Experience
,
Marketing
by
betterform
Follow for updates
About this launch
betterform
Simply Great Forms
1
review
1
follower
Follow for updates
betterform by
betterform
was hunted by
Maks V
in
Web App
,
User Experience
,
Marketing
. Made by
Maks V
and
Pavel Sazonov
. Featured on June 22nd, 2022.
betterform
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on July 9th, 2015.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Daily rank
#15
Weekly rank
#36
