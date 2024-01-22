Products
Home
→
Product
→
BetterDisplay
BetterDisplay
Unlock your displays on your Mac
Free Options
Unlock your displays on your Mac! Smooth scaling, HiDPI unlock, XDR/HDR extra brightness upscale, DDC, brightness and dimming, virtual screens, PIP and lots more!
Launched in
Mac
Menu Bar Apps
by
BetterDisplay
About this launch
BetterDisplay
Unlock your displays on your Mac! Resolutions, HiDPI, …
0
reviews
21
followers
BetterDisplay by
BetterDisplay
was hunted by
Felix Kaiser
in
Mac
,
Menu Bar Apps
. Made by
Istvan Toth
. Featured on January 23rd, 2024.
BetterDisplay
is not rated yet. This is BetterDisplay's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
