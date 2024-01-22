Products
BetterDisplay

BetterDisplay

Unlock your displays on your Mac

Unlock your displays on your Mac! Smooth scaling, HiDPI unlock, XDR/HDR extra brightness upscale, DDC, brightness and dimming, virtual screens, PIP and lots more!
Mac
Menu Bar Apps
BetterDisplay
BetterDisplay
BetterDisplayUnlock your displays on your Mac! Resolutions, HiDPI, …
BetterDisplay by
BetterDisplay
was hunted by
Felix Kaiser
in Mac, Menu Bar Apps. Made by
Istvan Toth
. Featured on January 23rd, 2024.
BetterDisplay
is not rated yet. This is BetterDisplay's first launch.
