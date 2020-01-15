Get your paycheck in betterbank.app and claim $5000 of free insurance in case of a medical emergency. We help cover!
Kaushik Tiwari
Maker
Hey there PH! I am Kaushik, co-founder and CEO of betterbank.app! We are two brothers who built betterbank after struggling with medical debt ourselves. As freelancers living in NYC, we realized the biggest challenge to our finances was a one-off medical emergency that left us with hospital bills and unable to work for a while. This is true for the majority of Americans. So we built a checking account that comes with a free emergency fund! The emergency fund is an insurance policy that will pay up to $5000 directly in your betterbank account in case of a medical emergency. It's not a loan, you don't have to pay it back. We can help cover out-of-pocket expenses that health insurance doesn’t cover like deductibles, lost wages and even rent! We fund the insurance safety net using “interchange fees” i.e everytime you use the betterbank debit card, we get a small % from the merchant which means zero fees for you! We are starting to onboard our first users so comment below or hit us up at founders@betterbank.app if you are interested! Cheers Kaushik & Saumik! P.S: we are all ears for any medical debt horror stories that you may have! Please share :)
