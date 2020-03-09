Discussion
Adrian Kennedy
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! I recently created the Better Zillow browser extension due to me not being able to view the entire map when using Zillow on my laptop and desktop devices. I thought to myself, "Why can't I use my entire screen when searching for real estate?" This question led to me spending a few days coding the extension then building the landing page for the extension as part of my project Growthipedia. The extension now allows people to search Zillow just as quickly and easily as they would search Google Maps. It's compatible with Chrome Browser, Firefox Browser and Brave Browser
