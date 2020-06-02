Better Wiki
A curated directory of best practices from great companies
Hello, fellow product hunters! 👋👋👋 Some people collect memes. I collect business practices that make work a better place. Finding the right information on how to run your team or company can be a pain (especially for startups). So we did it for you: we spent over 1,000 hours selecting the most relevant, useful, and unique resources on People Operations. Meet Better Wiki: a curated directory of best practices from great companies! It has more than 150 handbooks, remote work guides, career ladders, policies, manager readmes, and surveys that will make your work a better place. We’ve read them all so you could pick exactly what you need. 🤓 Also, we added highlights, snapshots, and in-depth reviews to each resource. Feels like a trailer for a movie recommended by a friend. We created Better Wiki to empower Managers, HRs, Executives, Developers, and Designers in their daily work, to save your time and share the knowledge. 😎 If it’s worth knowing, it’s on Better Wiki. 💚 Better Wiki is crowdsourced and completely free for personal and commercial use (but if you really like what we do, support us on Patreon). We're growing every week, so you'll always have access to the best resources on People Operations. We are so happy to join the community and eager to hear your feedback! 🙌 Love, Anna Founder of Better Wiki P.S. And I want to personally thank @chrismessina for hunting us and helping to make work a better place 💚
🔥 Indispensable tool for small teams that do not have people operations specialists in-house and a super time-saver for the latter. Love it! 🔥
@yurii_chaban Thanks, Yurii! Yes, it's definitely a gem for small companies and startups! You shouldn't start from scratch when there are so many examples that can be an inspiration for you 🙌
@anna_golovchenko kudos for putting together a great resource. I am not in people operations, but I love peeking at different company cultures. A special thank you for surfacing the Stripe's guide to culture for me 🙌
Thanks for the great collection of the best (or worst) practices. I'm not a manager any more, but that's a great resource to understand if my company follows the best practices and tries to be the best employer or just one another company you work for.
Great idea to share up to date best practices. Will be cool if more participants can join.