Better Video Ads for Shopify

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Sinisa Rakovic
Maker
Hey Product Hunt Community! 👋 I'm incredibly excited to share BetterVideoAds.com with you all. In the last 2 years we've been working on perfecting our creative AI automation platform (hunchads.com) and through thousands of e-comm campaigns and millions in adspend, we found that getting attention in the first 2 seconds of a video ad is a must - so that became our north star. So far, 2020 has been the craziest year in the 21st century. Some Shopify stores have gone through hard times and marketers were burned out. Some skyrocketed their revenue and saw revenue rise. Some opened new markets entirely. All of them have one thing in common: In order to win online today, you have to grab attention. Because of this year’s hardship, we decided to build a free platform to support various Shopify stores for Black Friday and deliver the learnings from thousands of e-comm campaigns. What is the benefit of this platform? - Grow your Shopify store with Black Friday themed videos - Turn your Shopify best selling products into high performing Black Friday video ads - Engage your audience and increase revenue from your products. - It’s FREE. So, how do you actually take advantage of BetterVideoAds.com? - Simply enter your Shopify URL - Choose a Black Friday design you like - Download your Black Friday videos immediately. 100% free. Thanks for checking it out, and let us know what you think!
UpvoteShare