Jakub Jurovych
Beautiful interface, so much better than other tools I tried. Good job!
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 Better Uptime calls your phone when your website goes down. 💥→ 📞 We send you a detailed timeline of what happened and a screenshot of the error. Better Uptime = the best parts of Pingdom + the best parts of Pager Duty - 📅 Schedule on-call duty rotations for your team directly from Google Calendar. No need for Pager Duty! - 📈 Connect Datadog, New Relic, Grafana, Google Cloud or AWS and notify the right person on your team at the right time. - 📧 Works great with Slack, SMS, and email, and integrates with 100+ services. - 🚨 Imagine that your website is up, but there's a critical issue that can't wait: payments not working. Have non-technical members on your team report urgent incidents to the on-call person directly from Slack. Notable features: - ☎️ Unlimited phone call alerts with a flat subscription — free plan included! - 🌎 30s multi-location checks with incident verification. No more false alerts! - 😴 Incident escalation: On-call colleague asleep? Wake up the entire team if you want. - 🤖 Heartbeat monitoring: monitor your CRON jobs and async workers with a simple HTTP request. Product hunt discount: Sign up today using the link below and get a lifetime 50% discount on the Freelancer plan which includes unlimited phone call alerts. Ends tomorrow. https://betteruptime.com/?a=fHx8... Background: This project has been in my "project ideas" list since 2016. Recently, one of the most popular uptime monitors out there failed to alert me when my site was down, so I decided to revisit the idea. After trying 20+ bloated or unreliable uptime monitoring tools I joined forces with a few friends and we built the uptime monitoring service we always wanted to use: Better Uptime. It does one thing only, but it does it really well. Let me know your thoughts! 👋 Best, Juraj
The interface is really simple to use and the AHA moment is instant!
I want to get a call when my website is down. I also want to set this up fast & easily. No one seems to have figured this out, execept these guys.
@avesunaden This made my day, haha. Thanks, Filip!