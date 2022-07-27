We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Better Outreach
Ranked #7 for today

Better Outreach

A collection of the best cold email templates ever sent

Free Options
Better Outreach is an online repository of B2B sales outreach messages that can be reused, customized, and repurposed for your own email sequences 📧 .
Launched in Email, Sales, Marketing by
Better Outreach
Speech-to-text APIs by AssemblyAI
Ad
APIs to automatically transcribe and understand audio
About this launch
Better Outreach
A collection of the best cold email templates ever sent
0
reviews
28
followers
Better Outreach by
Better Outreach
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Email, Sales, Marketing. Made by
Anupreet Singh
and
Yash Vardhan
. Featured on July 27th, 2022.
Better Outreach
is not rated yet. This is Better Outreach's first launch.
Upvotes
27
Vote chart
Comments
5
Vote chart
Daily rank
#7
Weekly rank
#52