Better Morning Reading came from a simple question: what if people used the time spent scrolling through social feeds to just read a book instead. You can "subscribe" to a book and receive a chapter via email as your daily reading each day.
Dario RaijmanProduct Designer // Co-Founder
Hey @daniel_rosenblatt , I love this concept! people will be even waiting for the moment they get the next chapter, if the book is really thrilling! I would suggest you work on the design of the website, and it will be difficult to catch on without some more "modern" titles at least.....would approach some publications , independent writers maybe....see how you can push this forward...great idea!
