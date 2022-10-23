Products
Better Hacker News
Better Hacker News
How hacker news should be
If you use or have used hacker news, you might have probably noticed how outdated the user interface and experience is of hacker news. So that's how better hacker news was born, a better interface and experience for hacker news.
Better Hacker News
About this launch
Better Hacker News
Better Hacker News − How Hacker News Should Be
Better Hacker News by
Better Hacker News
was hunted by
Vedant Nandwana
in
User Experience
,
Tech
,
Community
. Made by
Vedant Nandwana
. Featured on October 23rd, 2022.
Better Hacker News
is not rated yet. This is Better Hacker News's first launch.
