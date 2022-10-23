Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Better Hacker News
Ranked #12 for today

Better Hacker News

How hacker news should be

Free
If you use or have used hacker news, you might have probably noticed how outdated the user interface and experience is of hacker news. So that's how better hacker news was born, a better interface and experience for hacker news.
Launched in User Experience, Tech, Community by
Better Hacker News
Mindstone
Ad
Save time, by optimising your information diet
About this launch
Better Hacker NewsBetter Hacker News − How Hacker News Should Be
0
reviews
3
followers
Better Hacker News by
Better Hacker News
was hunted by
Vedant Nandwana
in User Experience, Tech, Community. Made by
Vedant Nandwana
. Featured on October 23rd, 2022.
Better Hacker News
is not rated yet. This is Better Hacker News's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#252