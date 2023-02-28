Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Better Google Docs Dark Mode
Better Google Docs Dark Mode
Dark theme for Google Docs.
Visit
Upvote 4
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
A chrome extension that adds a dark mode to Google Docs.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
User Experience
by
Better Google Docs Dark Mode
Emma
Ad
Deploy apps in any cloud within seconds and save up to 70%
About this launch
Better Google Docs Dark Mode
Dark theme for Google Docs.
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
Better Google Docs Dark Mode by
Better Google Docs Dark Mode
was hunted by
Jean Mayer - AE Studio
in
Chrome Extensions
,
User Experience
. Made by
Jean Mayer - AE Studio
and
Jarren Rocks
. Featured on March 1st, 2023.
Better Google Docs Dark Mode
is not rated yet. This is Better Google Docs Dark Mode's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#33
Week rank
#147
Report