Better for Android
Makes it easier to file an insurance claim
Better for Android makes getting paid back by your health insurance as easy as taking a photo. Download the app, add your insurance information, and file a claim. Better does the rest. Available now on the Google Play Store!
If you have questions, the Better team is always here to help:
- Pros:
It makes interacting with patients a breeze and ensures I am providing the best value.Cons:
Still could use a little polish around the image intake experience and feedback around the current state of a claim.
Considering the complete ease of use, it's nice to have a way to handle this both as a patient and a health care provider. Being able to take "the health insurance" conversation out of my practice and make the focus my patients well being is always ideal.Gabriel Hernandez has used this product for one day.
Alexis Ohanian · Co-founder, Initialized Capital, Reddit
One of my favorite mission-driven startups just launched their Android app! Download the app, add your insurance information, and file a claim. Better does the rest. Better ensures you always get the best possible outcome from your health insurance for every claim. Their new Android app is available today. If you have questions, the Better team is always there to help you with your claims, understand your health coverage, or plan future care.
Rachael Norman · CEO, Better
Hi Product Hunt! I am Rachael, the co-founder and CEO of Better. I am so excited to announce the launch of our Android app. Over the years, our team has worked tirelessly to build a system that ensures that every claim we receive gets the best possible outcome from your health insurance. After processing tens of millions of dollars worth of claims, we've seen it all. Whether you are seeking support because depression makes it too difficult to fight your insurance, you're too busy caring for a loved one with a serious illness, or you simply don't have the time to call your insurance during precious business hours – our team is always here to help. I hope that our Android app enables more people to get support with their health insurance claims when they need it most. We file every claim for free and only charge a 10% fee if we are able to get you money back. If this ever represents a financial hardship for you, please reach out. We never want anyone forgoing care due to the difficulty of getting reimbursed. Try out our Android app and by all means please let us know if you find any bugs. I'm also here to answer any questions you might have about Better, health insurance, or how to navigate the healthcare system. Thanks so much!
Anton@anton_jackson_smith
Hi Rachael, as someone from overseas who doesn’t really understand how to deal with my insurance here, this looks awesome. What should I be looking for in my insurance plan to make sure I’d be covered when using the app?
Rachael Norman · CEO, Better
@anton_jackson_smith That's a great question. The US healthcare system is baffling to everyone. If you come from a country with single payer healthcare – our system can be especially hard to make sense of. If you want to be able to see the providers of your choice I recommend looking for a PPO or POS type plan that covers non-emergency out-of-network care. If you are able to get a plan of this type through your employer you will generally get more money back from your insurance as the amount allowed for various types of care will typically be higher than if you purchase a plan yourself on the healthcare exchange. Let me know if you have any more questions!
Anton@anton_jackson_smith
@rachaelbn Thanks!
John Stockdale
Thanks for hunting us @alexisohanian – We're really proud to be launching our Android app today. We believe that access to healthcare should be simple and easy for all. If you have health insurance, we can help you get paid back for care. @rachaelbn and I are here to answer any and all your questions. Happy hunting everyone :)
Rosa Joseph@rosajoseph
How is this different than filing a claim myself?
