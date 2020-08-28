BetOnWeather: Worldwide

discussion
Jesse Rowe
Maker
Hey everyone! We're glad to be back on Product Hunt. Hope you all are staying safe (and sane)! It's been a wild few months for BetOnWeather.io. Back when sports were cancelled in March, we went viral due to someone posting a random meme that later made it's ways through the Instagram meme accounts. CNBC also covered us in a piece which was crazy itself. We're learning a lot on how to build such a big and complicated platform. One of our biggest asks for the beta was to include other cities outside of the United States which is why I'm excited to announce that we are now expanding to 200+ cities across the world. If you're interested, check us out. Cheers, Jesse Ps... here's the link to the meme/tweet that started it all: https://twitter.com/eyelesssilas...
