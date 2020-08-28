BetOnWeather: Worldwide

  1. Home
Wager on live weather around the world, for free and cash 💰

BetOnWeather.io: Worldwide gives users the ability to bet and wager on over 200+ different cities across 6 different modes.
From precipitation lines to temperature lines, we pretty much have it covered.
Sports Gamblers Are Wagering on Some Ridiculous Things Amid CoronavirusWe're now entering uncharted territory when it comes to life without sports, and there's no indication they'll be back anytime soon. March Madness is canceled. The NBA and NHL seasons are likely lost, forever an outlier in the record books with no postseason champions declared.
In the coronavirus sports void, these are the desperate bets gamblers are makingCoronavirus closed casinos and made sportsbooks silent just as NCAA March Madness, second only to the Super Bowl, was coming. Gamblers are finding novel bets in the sports shutdown.
Hey everyone! We're glad to be back on Product Hunt. Hope you all are staying safe (and sane)! It's been a wild few months for BetOnWeather.io. Back when sports were cancelled in March, we went viral due to someone posting a random meme that later made it's ways through the Instagram meme accounts. CNBC also covered us in a piece which was crazy itself. We're learning a lot on how to build such a big and complicated platform. One of our biggest asks for the beta was to include other cities outside of the United States which is why I'm excited to announce that we are now expanding to 200+ cities across the world. If you're interested, check us out. Cheers, Jesse Ps... here's the link to the meme/tweet that started it all: https://twitter.com/eyelesssilas...
