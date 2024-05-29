Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
How to post?
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Betina
Betina

Betina

Your own pet specialist

Free Options
🐶✨ Betina is your daily pet care agent, helping you assess your pet's behavior, build strong habits, and enjoy personalized training sessions. Get tailored expertise and immediate guidance on your pet’s health, behavior, nutrition, and well-being.
Launched in
Pets
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Betina
About this launch
Betina
BetinaYour Own Pet Specialist
0
reviews
9
followers
Betina by
Betina
was hunted by
Arnaud ⚡️🧪
in Pets, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Arnaud ⚡️🧪
and
Hugo Morosini
. Featured on May 30th, 2024.
Betina
is not rated yet. This is Betina's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
#25
Week rank
#91