Betina
Betina
Your own pet specialist
🐶✨ Betina is your daily pet care agent, helping you assess your pet's behavior, build strong habits, and enjoy personalized training sessions. Get tailored expertise and immediate guidance on your pet’s health, behavior, nutrition, and well-being.
About this launch
Betina
Your Own Pet Specialist
Betina by
Betina
was hunted by
Arnaud ⚡️🧪
in
Pets
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Arnaud ⚡️🧪
and
Hugo Morosini
. Featured on May 30th, 2024.
Betina
is not rated yet. This is Betina's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
3
Day rank
#25
Week rank
#91
