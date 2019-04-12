Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → BetaReader.io

BetaReader.io

Find out what your readers really think about your book

BetaReader.io is a reader and feedback management platform that reveals what your readers really think about your book. Share your manuscript securely with real readers, and analyse their feedback and reading data to improve it before publishing.
Around the web
Can You Beta Test a Book? This Writer DidThe Swedish writer, lecturer, and entrepreneur Alfred Ruth released his debut novel Fermi's Filter in September. It's a sci-fi thriller that explores how artificial intelligence will affect our everyday lives and what it means to be human when machines become super intelligent. Truly a topic for our time.
The Writing CooperativeOscar Hjelmstedt
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Jonas Frid
Jonas Frid
Makers
Jonas Frid
Jonas Frid
Axel Frid
Axel Frid
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Jonas Frid
Jonas FridMaker@jonasfrid · Product Manager, Videoplaza
Super excited to launch BetaReader.io – a platform that reveals what your readers really think about your book. We let authors and publishers privately share their manuscripts with real readers, and then analyze the feedback and reading data to improve it before publishing.
Upvote ·
Will Dages
Will Dages@willdages · Head of Product for Findaway Voices
This looks awesome, congrats on the launch! I’m curious about your revenue model, I didn’t see any pricing on the site. Are you planning on charging Authors, readers, or both? For authors, are you picturing them having readers read first drafts before editing, or fully ‘finished’ manuscripts? PS nice touch with the text Rickroll in the screenshots ;)
Upvote ·