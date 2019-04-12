BetaReader.io is a reader and feedback management platform that reveals what your readers really think about your book. Share your manuscript securely with real readers, and analyse their feedback and reading data to improve it before publishing.
Jonas FridMaker@jonasfrid · Product Manager, Videoplaza
Super excited to launch BetaReader.io – a platform that reveals what your readers really think about your book. We let authors and publishers privately share their manuscripts with real readers, and then analyze the feedback and reading data to improve it before publishing.
Will Dages@willdages · Head of Product for Findaway Voices
This looks awesome, congrats on the launch! I’m curious about your revenue model, I didn’t see any pricing on the site. Are you planning on charging Authors, readers, or both? For authors, are you picturing them having readers read first drafts before editing, or fully ‘finished’ manuscripts? PS nice touch with the text Rickroll in the screenshots ;)
